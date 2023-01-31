martes, enero 31, 2023
NUEVA CAMPAÑA DE CASTRACIÓN GRATUITA EN LOS DIFERENTES BARRIOS DE LA CIUDAD

Continuamos la CAMPAÑA DE CASTRACIÓN GRATUITA recorriendo cada Barrio de la ciudad con la Unidad Móvil de Castración.

En esta oportunidad la Unidad Móvil de Castración, estará presente este Martes 31 de Enero en el barrio San Lorenzo (Cancha), el Miércoles 01 de Febrero el Barrio El Pescadito (Entrada del barrio) y el Jueves 02 de Febrero en Barrio San Pablo (En la Escuela), de 09 a 11.30hs.

Consultá el cronograma para saber cuándo estaremos en tu barrio, ingresando aquí

https://drive.google.com/…/1yLSjDuxwiSQYMmybf8b…/view…

